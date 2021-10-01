Rita Wilson, Orianthi, Def Leppard's Rick Allen To Play Women Who Rock Benefit

The 4th annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives is set to take place at the Stage AE Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 16th.

The special event will feature performances from singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, Lauren Monroe with Rick Allen of Def Leppard, Orianthi, The Vindys, and DJ Femi.

Another highlight of the benefit will be Sheila E. receiving the 2021 Women Who Rock Impact Award. She had this to say , "I am honored and humbled to be recognized for the Impact Award.

"Thank you to Women Who Rock and Magee-Women's Research Institute for the incredible and life changing work you do. When I think of impact, I think of all the women--mentors, my mother, my grandmother, sisters, colleagues, new and lifelong friends--who have lifted me up throughout the years and continually inspired me to pay it forward."

Fans can purchase tickets to the event here.

