Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen will be honored by his son Wolfgang during the younger Van Halen's very first radio takeover appearance tomorrow (December 10th).

Wolfgang will be paying tribute to his dad during the takeover of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) on Dec 10th at 5 p.m. ET and PT and the appearance will include the Mammoth WVH hit song "Distance" and more.

The song was released as the first track from Wolfgang's solo band Mammoth WVH and he used the track to pay tribute to his famous father who passed away after a long battle with cancer on October 6th.

SiriusXM will also be hosting another special program on December 22 at 12 p.m. ET called "Volume Remembers: Eddie Van Halen" hosted by Eddie Trunk on Volume (Ch. 106) that will include interview with Wolfgang, Sammy Hagar, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Tom Morello and more.

Related Stories

Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon

Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love

David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo Album

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art

Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary

Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support

Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover

Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart





More Van Halen News



