Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen will be honored by his son Wolfgang during the younger Van Halen's very first radio takeover appearance tomorrow (December 10th).
Wolfgang will be paying tribute to his dad during the takeover of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind (Ch. 25) on Dec 10th at 5 p.m. ET and PT and the appearance will include the Mammoth WVH hit song "Distance" and more.
The song was released as the first track from Wolfgang's solo band Mammoth WVH and he used the track to pay tribute to his famous father who passed away after a long battle with cancer on October 6th.
SiriusXM will also be hosting another special program on December 22 at 12 p.m. ET called "Volume Remembers: Eddie Van Halen" hosted by Eddie Trunk on Volume (Ch. 106) that will include interview with Wolfgang, Sammy Hagar, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Tom Morello and more.
Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love
David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo Album
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art
Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary
Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart
AC/DC Premiere 'Demon Fire' Music Video- Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover- Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Release Video- more.
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
AC/DC Premiere 'Demon Fire' Music Video
Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover
Metallica, Guns N' Roses, STP Offspring Suspect208 Release New Video
Babylon A.D.'s Eric Pacheco Dead At 56
Every Time I Die Stream Two New Songs
Black Veil Brides Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'Scarlet Cross'
Stuck Out Streaming New Song 'Inverse'
The Kinks In The Studio For 'Lola' 50th Anniversary