Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'

Twenty One Pilots have a special gift for fans in the form of a surprise holiday single called "Christmas Saves The Year." The festive track follows the group's latest single "Level of Concern."
The hit duo will be hitting the road next spring and summer for their rescheduled tour of Europe that will be features a number of high profile music festival appearances.
They will kick things off on June 18th at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands and will wrap up in mid July at the Electric Castle Festival in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Check out the new Christmas song and see the tour dates below:
June 18, 2021 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival
June 18-20, 2021 Scheebel, Germany Hurricane Festival
June 18-20, 2021 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival
July 01, 2021 Gdynia, Poland Open'er Festival
July 04, 2021 Arras, France Main Square Festival
July 07, 2021 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival
July 09, 2021 Kiev, Ukraine Atlas Weekend Festival
July 11, 2021 Moscow, Russia VTB Arena
July 14-17, 2021 Ostrava, Czech Republic Colours of Ostrava
July 14-18, 2021 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Electric Castle Festival
Twenty One Pilots Release First Never Ending Music Video
Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'
The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup
Twenty One Pilots Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Levitate'
Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour
Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video- Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic- Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl- Tom Petty- more
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video
Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'
Liam Gallagher Releases 'All You're Dreaming Of' Video
Witherfall Share New Song 'Another Face'
Former Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Launches Planet Jack
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video
Ace Frehley Gets Animated With John 5 For Beatles Classic
Rolling Stones Announce Limited Edition Red Vinyl