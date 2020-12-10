.

Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'

Keavin Wiggins | 12-10-2020

Twenty One Pilots Surprise Fans With 'Christmas Saves The Year'Single art courtesy Elektra

Twenty One Pilots have a special gift for fans in the form of a surprise holiday single called "Christmas Saves The Year." The festive track follows the group's latest single "Level of Concern."

The hit duo will be hitting the road next spring and summer for their rescheduled tour of Europe that will be features a number of high profile music festival appearances.

They will kick things off on June 18th at the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands and will wrap up in mid July at the Electric Castle Festival in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Check out the new Christmas song and see the tour dates below:

June 18, 2021 Landgraaf, Netherlands Pinkpop Festival
June 18-20, 2021 Scheebel, Germany Hurricane Festival
June 18-20, 2021 Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival
July 01, 2021 Gdynia, Poland Open'er Festival
July 04, 2021 Arras, France Main Square Festival
July 07, 2021 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival
July 09, 2021 Kiev, Ukraine Atlas Weekend Festival
July 11, 2021 Moscow, Russia VTB Arena
July 14-17, 2021 Ostrava, Czech Republic Colours of Ostrava
July 14-18, 2021 Cluj-Napoca, Romania Electric Castle Festival




