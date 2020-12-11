David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang

Wolfgang Van Halen said in a new interview Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has "all the right in the world" to perform songs from the band live with his solo band.
During an interview with KFMA in Tucson, Eddie Van Halen's son was asked about comments that Roth made in 2019 declaring that he was "the face of Van Halen from this point on", hinting at Eddie's battle with cancer.
Wolfgang responded, "I guess, to a certain extent. He has all the right in the world to play the Van Halen songs he was a part of, so I don't see any problem with that.
"There's such a wide breadth of what the Van Halen catalog is than just him, so it might be a little weird to say he's the face of it." Check out the interview below:
