.

David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang

Keavin Wiggins | 12-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang

Wolfgang Van Halen said in a new interview Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has "all the right in the world" to perform songs from the band live with his solo band.

During an interview with KFMA in Tucson, Eddie Van Halen's son was asked about comments that Roth made in 2019 declaring that he was "the face of Van Halen from this point on", hinting at Eddie's battle with cancer.

Wolfgang responded, "I guess, to a certain extent. He has all the right in the world to play the Van Halen songs he was a part of, so I don't see any problem with that.

"There's such a wide breadth of what the Van Halen catalog is than just him, so it might be a little weird to say he's the face of it." Check out the interview below:




Related Stories


David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang

Eddie Van Halen To Be Honored By Wolfgang On Radio Takeover

Unreleased Van Halen Material Won't Be Released Soon

Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love

David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute

Eddie Van Halen Let Wolfgang Find His Own Voice With Solo Album

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Sammy Hagar Via Art

Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary

Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support

Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover



More Van Halen News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020- Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released- Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song- more

Reviews

Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM

Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Named Best Album Of 2020

Chris Cornell's Final Studio Album Surprise Released

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song

Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

David Lee Roth Has Every Right To Play Van Halen Songs Says Wolfgang

Deftones Release Change (In The House Of Flies) Tourist Remix Video

Blackmore's Night Share New Song 'Once Upon December'

Goo Goo Dolls Preview It's Christmas All Over Livestream Special