.

Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album

Keavin Wiggins | 12-12-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album
Album cover art courtesy Neal Schon

Neal Schon has shared his new rendition of the Journey classic "Lights" to celebrate the release of his long-awaited ninth solo album, "Universe".

The Journey icon is now selling the album in three digital formats (MP3, WAV, and FLAC) via his official online store. Here is the official description:

"Neal Schon Universe is a mixture of symphonic classical blues, R&B, soul and rock-fusion. It's the latest release from the iconic virtuoso guitarist and composer who's soaring melodic and soulful playing will guide you through a journey of your senses and emotions in only the way his mastery of the instrument can, where each listen feels different and fresh every time. Experience the energy, beauty, and the musical healing nature of one of the most important artists of our generation with Neal Schon Universe produced by Narada Michael Walden. Neal Schon joined Santana in 1971 and founded Journey in 1973, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017."

Check out the new version of "Lights" below:




Related Stories


Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album

Journey's Neal Schon Shares New Album Details

Journey's Neal Schon Releasing New Album In December

Journey's Neal Schon Reflects On Santana Experience

Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Tributes Prince With 'Purple Rain' Cover 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Had Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invited Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour 2019 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa



More Neal Schon News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album- Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album- Alice Cooper Shares New Song- more

Reviews

Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM

Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar & the Circle Stream Bowie Cover and Announce Album

Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album

Alice Cooper Shares New Song 'Our Love Will Change The World'

Transatlantic Release 'The World We Used To Know' Video

Bruce Springsteen's The Tonight Show Appearance Goes Online

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Track From Lola 50th Anniversary Reissue

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Streams Debut Solo Single 'Darkened Majesty'

Singled Out: Corey Pavlosky's Out Of My Head