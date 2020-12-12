Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album

Album cover art courtesy Neal Schon

Neal Schon has shared his new rendition of the Journey classic "Lights" to celebrate the release of his long-awaited ninth solo album, "Universe".

The Journey icon is now selling the album in three digital formats (MP3, WAV, and FLAC) via his official online store. Here is the official description:

"Neal Schon Universe is a mixture of symphonic classical blues, R&B, soul and rock-fusion. It's the latest release from the iconic virtuoso guitarist and composer who's soaring melodic and soulful playing will guide you through a journey of your senses and emotions in only the way his mastery of the instrument can, where each listen feels different and fresh every time. Experience the energy, beauty, and the musical healing nature of one of the most important artists of our generation with Neal Schon Universe produced by Narada Michael Walden. Neal Schon joined Santana in 1971 and founded Journey in 1973, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017."

Check out the new version of "Lights" below:

