Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced 2020 In Review

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced was a top 20 story of Jan. 2020: (hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers and T. Rex are among the artists set to be inducted into the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, the Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday.
The pair of classic rockers will be joined by fellow honorees Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails and The Notorious B.I.G. at the upcoming 35th annual Induction event this spring.
The six acts were chosen from a field of 16 nominees, with The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex and Whitney Houston gaining entry on their first ballot consideration; artist managers Jon Landau (Bruce Springsteen) and Irving Azoff (The Eagles) are also being recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
The Dave Matthews Band was among those overlooked after winning the Fan Ballot with more than a million votes, alongside fellow top 5 artists Pat Benatar, Soundgarden and Judas Priest. Read more here.
Doobie Brothers And T. Rex Inducted Into Rock Hall
Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam
Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars
The Doobie Brothers Share New Isolation Video
Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour
Doobie Brothers Share 'Black Water' Isolation Video
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced
Rock Hall Fans Vote DMB, Judas Priest, Doobie Brothers, Soundgarden, Benatar
Doobie Brothers Add Stops To Anniversary Tour
Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications- Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project- Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Video- more
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications
Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project
Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video
Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video
Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'
Neil Young Offers Free Access To Neil Young Archives
Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Mixed Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff 2020 In Review