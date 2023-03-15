The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour

Tour poster

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers have added a Canadian leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The 2023 series - which sees Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee reunite with Michael McDonald - will open in early May with previously-announced shows in Hawaii and Florida before resuming in Concord, NC on June 9.

The band will play ten shows in Canada during the month of October, kicking off in Halifax, NS and heading west across the country before wrapping in Abbotsford, BC.

Check out the tour dates and get ticket details here.

Related Stories

The Doobie Brothers Add Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour

Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Shows Due To Covid-19

Doobie Brothers Going Vegas For 50th Anniversary Residency

The Doobie Brothers Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

More Doobie Brothers News