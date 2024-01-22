The Doobie Brothers Tap Steve Winwood and Robert Cray For The 2024 Tour

The Doobie Brothers have announced that they will be returning to the road for The 2024 Tour that will visit 38 across the U.S. this summer including many cities the band has not performed in in several years.

The tour will be kicking off on June 15th in Seattle, WA at the White River Amphitheater and will be wrapping up on August 30th in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheater.

Robert Cray will be joining the trek for the first half of the tour from the kick off show in Seattle on June 15th through July 14th in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Steve Winwood will replace Cray on the dates beginning July 30th when the tour hits Charlotte, NC's PNC Music Pavilion, through the final stop in Knoxville. See the dates below:

Dates featuring Robert Cray

Saturday, June 15, 2024 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater

Sunday, June 16, 2024 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 22, 2024 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sunday, June 23, 2024 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Saturday, June 29, 2024 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, June 30, 2024 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort

Saturday, July 6, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Monday, July 8, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 11, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 14, 2024 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Dates featuring Steve Winwood

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, August 3, 2024 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sunday, August 4, 2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 9, 2024 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Saturday, August 10, 2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Monday, August 12, 2024 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Saturday, August 24, 2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 25, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Friday, August 30, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

Related Stories

Michael McDonald Announces 'What A Fool Believes: A Memoir'

Doobie Brothers In The Studio For 'Minute By Minute' Anniversary

The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston Leaving Tour To Have Surgery

The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour

News > Doobie Brothers