The Doobie Brothers Tap Steve Winwood and Robert Cray For The 2024 Tour

The Doobie Brothers have announced that they will be returning to the road for The 2024 Tour that will visit 38 across the U.S. this summer including many cities the band has not performed in in several years.
The tour will be kicking off on June 15th in Seattle, WA at the White River Amphitheater and will be wrapping up on August 30th in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheater.
Robert Cray will be joining the trek for the first half of the tour from the kick off show in Seattle on June 15th through July 14th in Knoxville, TN at the Thompson-Boling Arena.
Steve Winwood will replace Cray on the dates beginning July 30th when the tour hits Charlotte, NC's PNC Music Pavilion, through the final stop in Knoxville. See the dates below:
Dates featuring Robert Cray
Saturday, June 15, 2024 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater
Sunday, June 16, 2024 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thursday, June 20, 2024 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 22, 2024 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Sunday, June 23, 2024 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Saturday, June 29, 2024 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, June 30, 2024 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort
Saturday, July 6, 2024 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Monday, July 8, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 11, 2024 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 13, 2024 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 14, 2024 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Dates featuring Steve Winwood
Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, August 3, 2024 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sunday, August 4, 2024 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 9, 2024 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Saturday, August 10, 2024 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Monday, August 12, 2024 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thursday, August 15, 2024 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Saturday, August 17, 2024 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sunday, August 18, 2024 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thursday, August 22, 2024 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Saturday, August 24, 2024 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 25, 2024 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Thursday, August 29, 2024 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Friday, August 30, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater
