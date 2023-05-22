The Doobie Brothers have announced that Tom Johnston is having to pull out of their upcoming tour leg so that he can undergo surgery to treat severe back pain.
The band shared via social media, "The Doobie Brothers are heartbroken to announce that Tom Johnston will be undergoing surgery following severe back pain and won't be able to join the band on the upcoming leg of their 50th Anniversary Tour.
"Per advisement of his physician, Johnston should not be performing at this time and is looking forward to returning to the road as soon as possible.
The shows will go on - Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee will continue the tour beginning with their May 25th show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL." See their upcoming dates here.
The Doobie Brothers Add Canadian Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers Add Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour
Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Shows Due To Covid-19
Doobie Brothers Going Vegas For 50th Anniversary Residency
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour- Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- more
Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction- Violent Femmes To Perform Special Livestream- Led Zeppelin- more
Cassadee Pope Recruits JAX For New Version Of 'People That I Love Leave'- Tyler Hubbard Scores Second No. 1 From Debut Solo Album- more
Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert- Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip- more
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour
Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency
The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston Leaving Tour To Have Surgery
Pennywise, Descendents Lead Punk In The Park Lineup
Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road
Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary
Kreator Unleash 'Conquer and Destroy' Video
W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For North American 40th Anniversary Tour Leg