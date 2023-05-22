The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston Leaving Tour To Have Surgery

Tour poster

The Doobie Brothers have announced that Tom Johnston is having to pull out of their upcoming tour leg so that he can undergo surgery to treat severe back pain.

The band shared via social media, "The Doobie Brothers are heartbroken to announce that Tom Johnston will be undergoing surgery following severe back pain and won't be able to join the band on the upcoming leg of their 50th Anniversary Tour.

"Per advisement of his physician, Johnston should not be performing at this time and is looking forward to returning to the road as soon as possible.

The shows will go on - Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee will continue the tour beginning with their May 25th show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL." See their upcoming dates here.

