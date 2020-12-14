Bruce Springsteen Performs On Saturday Night Live

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performed a pair of songs during the December 12 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live and video of the performances have been shared online.
The rockers delivered "Ghosts" and "I'll See You In My Dreams" from their new album, "Letter To You", on the late night program. The E Street Band had a slightly different lineup than usual for the appearance as bassist Garry Tallent and violinist Soozie Tyrell had to skip the performance "due to COVID restrictions and concerns," tweeted Springsteen ahead of the show. "Garry and his family are fine as is Soozie, but we thank Jack Daley of the Disciples of Soul for sitting in."
Springsteen and the E Street Band recorded "Letter To You" over five days last year at his home studio in New Jersey. Watch both song performances here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
