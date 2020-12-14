Former Journey frontman Steve Perry says that he currently working in his home the studio and sketching out songs that will follow his recently released acoustic version of his "Traces" album.
Perry shared the news during an interview with American Songwriter to discuss the new alternate version of his comeback album. He revealed, "I'm already in the studio. My studio is in a bunker underneath my house. Drums can be loud, guitars and amps can be loud. I'm down in there sketching more songs.
"I'm agonizing over the lyrics of a particular one right now. One day, I love the way the lyric is feeling. The next day I change my mind and want to go back to the original lyrics. That's where I woke up this morning: I wanted to revisit the original lyric that I thought yesterday wasn't right.
"We're talking one word. I'll highlight that word for now in my writing sketch, and I'll drop in and change that one word and drop out. And I'll listen and see if I'm okay with that word change. It can be a pothole in the road or it can be a smooth highway."
Steve Perry Shares New Acoustic Version Of Beatles Classic
Steve Perry Streaming New Unplugged Song
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares New Visualizer Video
Steve Perry Releasing Unplugged Album
Why Steve Perry Turned Down Van Halen
Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit
Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon
Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video
Journey's Steve Perry Excited By Response To 'Traces' 2019 In Review
Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed- Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music- Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year- Bird3- more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
Eddie Van Halen's Cause Of Death Revealed
Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music
Ace Frehley To Begin Next Album In The New Year
Bird3 Release 'That Sheila, She's A Glinda' Video
Oceans Of Slumber Unplug For 'The Colors Of Grace'
Brett Young Delivers His Version Of 'Silver Bells'
Epica and Apocalyptica Postpone Tour Due To Pandemic
Bruce Springsteen Performs On Saturday Night Live