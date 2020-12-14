Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry says that he currently working in his home the studio and sketching out songs that will follow his recently released acoustic version of his "Traces" album.

Perry shared the news during an interview with American Songwriter to discuss the new alternate version of his comeback album. He revealed, "I'm already in the studio. My studio is in a bunker underneath my house. Drums can be loud, guitars and amps can be loud. I'm down in there sketching more songs.

"I'm agonizing over the lyrics of a particular one right now. One day, I love the way the lyric is feeling. The next day I change my mind and want to go back to the original lyrics. That's where I woke up this morning: I wanted to revisit the original lyric that I thought yesterday wasn't right.

"We're talking one word. I'll highlight that word for now in my writing sketch, and I'll drop in and change that one word and drop out. And I'll listen and see if I'm okay with that word change. It can be a pothole in the road or it can be a smooth highway."

