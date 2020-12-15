Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Has Been Living With Parkinson's For Years was a top 20 story of Feb. 2020: Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that although he revealed earlier this year that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he actually received the bad news back in 2003.
Ozzy spoke with the Los Angeles Times for a new interview where he revealed that he has known about the disease for over a decade and half. He told, the paper, "I'm not dying from Parkinson's. I've been working with it most of my life.
"I've cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, 'Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,' you wouldn't go, 'Oh, my God!' You'd go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"
Ozzy will be releasing his new studio album "Ordinary Man" next Friday, February 21st.
