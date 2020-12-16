Drive-By Truckers Release Video For Cover Of The Ramones Classic

Video still

Drive-By Truckers have released a music video for their cover of The Ramones classic "The KKK Took My Baby Away" that features vocals from bassist Matt Patton.

The band revealed the clip to celebrate the physical media release of their second album of 2020, "The New OK", which set to hit stores on CD and limited red vinyl this Friday, December 18th.

Patterson Hood had this to say about the cover, "One take, live vocal, gang shouts for choruses at the end of an 85-hour marathon session in Memphis. Bobby Matt delivered the goods. David Barbe told us we'd be glad if we did it - we are so happy we did and could include it on THE NEW OK."

He said of the video, "Making the video was the kind of fun we used to have with it when I was young. It felt good to get out and raise a little mischief and not overthink it. Plus my kid really loves it, loves the Ramones, and loves to hear DBT play it." Watch the video below:

