Drive-By Truckers Deliver Isolation Track 'Quarantine Together'

Drive-By Truckers have released a brand new track called "Quarantine Together," which was conceived and recorded during the current period of social isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band have released a video featuring the members performing the track from home during the shutdown and are selling and streaming the single via Bandcamp.

Patterson Hood had this to say, "Through the miracles of science and technology, DBT has recorded a brand new single. I wrote 'Quarantine Together' during our first week in isolation and sent my basic track (recorded in my Heathen Attic) to the gang. Everyone then put their own parts on it and David Barbe mixed it." Watch the video below:





