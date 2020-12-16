Ringo Starr Shares All-Star Packed New Song

Ringo Starr is streaming a brand new song called "Here's To The Nights." The track comes from his forthcoming "Zoom In" EP, which he recorded in his home studio between April and October of this year amid the pandemic lockdown.
The new track was written by Diane Warren and features a host of his friends including Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton (Black Pumas), Sheryl Crow, FINNEAS, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola.
Ringo had this to say, "When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it. This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in.
"I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here's to the nights we won't remember and the friends we won't forget - and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."
Listen to the song below:
