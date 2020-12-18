Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt 2020 In Review

Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt was a top 20 story of March 2020: Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have fired drummer Steven Smith and bassist Ross Valory and have filed a lawsuit against the two former members.
Miller Barondess, LLC, the lawfirm representing Schon and Cain, filed suit in California Superior Court on Tuesday (March 3rd), that accused "Smith and Valory of sowing discord among the band members by engaging in self-dealing and selfishly putting their interests ahead of the band's," according to a statement from the firm.
They claim that Smith and Volory attempted a "corporate coup d'etat" to assume control of the company Nightmare Productions believing that it controls the Journey name and Mark in December of last year.
The lawsuit alleges that "their campaign culminated on February 13, 2020, when Smith and Valory held improper shareholder and Board of Directors meetings of Nightmare Productions. During those meetings, the defendants and their allies voted to give Smith and Valory control of the Board, removing Cain as President and replacing him with Smith, and removing Schon as Secretary and replacing him with Valory."
Schon and Cain's lawyer Skip Miller had this to say, "This is not an action that Neal and Jon wanted to bring against two men that they once considered their brothers, but the devious and truculent behavior of Steve and Ross left them reluctantly with no choice but to act decisively.
"Journey will continue on with great success by ridding the band of disruptive members and replacing them with top musicians; and most importantly, by keeping its essential members-Schon, Cain and Pineda-fully intact."
Journey Icon Steve Perry Working On New Music
Neal Schon Revisits Journey's 'Lights' For New Solo Album
Journey's Neal Schon Shares New Album Details
Journey's Neal Schon Releasing New Album In December
Journey Frontman Arnel Pineda Delivers 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares New Visualizer Video
Journey, Chicago and Rascal Flatts Supergroup Announce First Show
Journey To Release New Music After The New Year
Journey Singer Reacts To Brother's Drug Arrest
David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival- New Found Glory- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition -Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink Edition
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock T-Shirts and more
Santa's Jukebox: Vinyl Edition (Elvis, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more)
David Bowie Birthday Single To Feature John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival
Home For the Holidays With New Found Glory Special Tonight
Lightning Once Struck Trans-Siberian Orchestra During Recording
Pink Floyd Sweep The 2020 hennemusic Rock News Awards
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's To The Gallows
Dimebag Planned To Reunite Pantera Prior To His Death 2020 In Review
Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt 2020 In Review