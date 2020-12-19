Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81 2020 In Review

Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81 was a top 20 story of March 2020: Music legend Kenny Rogers died on Friday, March 20th at the age of 81. He died from natural causes at his home from natural causes, according to his family.
Rogers wrapped his legendary music career in October of 2017 with the all-star All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers' Farewell Concert Celebration, which included Dolly Parton, Wynonna Judd, Lionel Richie, Kris Kristofferson, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum Little Big Town, The Flaming Lips and Elle King.
Kenny enjoyed a massively successful music career that spanned six decades and scored a number of chart topping hits including "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," and "Through the Years".
His family will be holding a small private service due to the current Covid-19 pandemic but stated that they are looking "forward to celebrating Kenny's life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."
