Rascal Flatts Release Cover Of Kenny Rogers' 'Through The Years'

Rascal Flatts have released their cover of the Kenny Rogers classic "Through The Years", as their tribute to the late country music superstar.

The trio performed the song during the CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares event. Gary LeVox had this to say, "'Through The Years' is a perfect love song, and it only felt right that this was the song we chose to pay tribute to Kenny.

"We're honored to be able to keep shining Kenny's light on the world in this small way. Music is healing and I think it's important for us to keep embracing the power of music right now. Kenny would have wanted it that way." Watch the lyric video below:





