Kenny Rogers To Be Celebrated With Television Special

CBS have announced that they will be celebrating the life and career of county music legend Kenny Rogers with a special all-star concert that will be broadcast next week.
"Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler," will be broadcast next Thursday, September 23rd at 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.
The special was filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before Kenny's untimely passing and will feature appearances from Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire.
Dolly Parton also takes the stage to share touching memories and anecdotes about Rogers, performing a series of songs that culminate in an emotional finale featuring Rogers himself.
"Kenny Rogers' enormous impact on Country music was matched only by the love all the artists and fans showed Kenny on this incredible night. We are so thrilled to share this special with his friends, family and fans all around the world as he will remain forever in our hearts," said Executive Producers Keith Wortman and Ken Levitan.
Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81 2020 In Review
Rascal Flatts Release Cover Of Kenny Rogers' 'Through The Years'
'Remembering Kenny Rogers' Special Premieres Tonight
Music Stars Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers
Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81
Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight- Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Tour- more
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid- Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Steve Perry Shares First Song From Christmas Album- Metallica and Miley Cyrus Rock Stern- Eric Clapton Unplugs For Lockdown Sessions- more
Foo Fighters Announce Surprise Club Show- David Ellefson's New Group The Lucid Debut New Song- Iron Maiden- more
Sites and Sounds: Rockin' Fall Music Festivals
Richrath Project 3:13 - L.A. is Mine
The Blues: Eric Bibb - Dear America
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Iron Maiden Score Top Selling Album In The U.S. With 'Senjutsu'
Foo Fighters To Play Surprise Show Tonight
Static-X, Fear Factory and Dope Launching North American Tour
Every Time I Die Land On 'Planet Sh-t' With New Song
Cavo Deliver 'Bridges Bright Nights + Thieves'
Karma Kids Share New Song 'Falling'
Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Steve Hackett Goes 'Scorched Earth' With New Video