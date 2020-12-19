REO Speedwagon Appeared On Netflix's Ozark 2020 In Review

REO Speedwagon Appeared On Netflix's Ozark was a top 20 story of March 2020: REO Speedwagon made a special appearance during the new season of the hit Netflix series "Ozark", which premiered on March 27th.
The iconic band appeared in the third episode entitled "Kevin Cronin Was Here," of the third season of the show which was named after the band's frontman.
Kevin had this to say,"We are big fans of Ozark here in the Cronin house, and have been waiting patiently for Season 3. The family will be snuggling up and going on a major Ozark binge this weekend. Be safe and take care."
