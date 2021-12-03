REO Speedwagon and Styx To Launch Coheadlining Tour

Arena rock legends REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour next summer that will feature support from Loveboy.

The Live & UnZoomed Tour is set to launch on May 31, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena and will wrap up on August 21st in Wantagh, NY at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.



Styx's Tommy Shaw had this to say, "I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!"



REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin shared, "Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn't performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!"



Loverboy's Mike Reno added,, "We can't wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it's gonna be awesome. These are all the groups I grew up with, and I'm there too. Best tour of the summer...guaranteed."



See the dates and watch the announcement video below:

Live & UnZoomed Tour Dates

Tue 5/31 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena REO SpeedwagonWed 6/1 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center StyxFri 6/3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amp. REO SpeedwagonSat 6/4 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amp. StyxTue 6/7 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amp. REO SpeedwagonWed 6/8 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre StyxFri 6/10 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center REO SpeedwagonSat 6/11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center StyxMon 6/13 Rogers, AR Walmart Amphitheatre REO SpeedwagonTue 6/14 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre REO SpeedwagonFri 6/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre StyxSat 6/18 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. REO SpeedwagonSun 6/19 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre StyxFri 7/8 Denver, CO Ball Arena StyxSat 7/9 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre REO SpeedwagonTue 7/12 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre REO SpeedwagonWed 7/13 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amp. StyxFri 7/15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre StyxSat 7/16 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre REO SpeedwagonTue 7/19 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amp. StyxWed 7/20 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion REO SpeedwagonFri 7/22 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amp. StyxSat 7/23 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion StyxSun 7/24 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion REO SpeedwagonFri 8/5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amp. REO SpeedwagonSat 8/6 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion StyxMon 8/8 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater StyxWed 8/10 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park REO SpeedwagonFri 8/12 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live REO SpeedwagonSat 8/13 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion StyxTue 8/16 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage StyxWed 8/17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center REO SpeedwagonFri 8/19 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center StyxSat 8/20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center StyxSun 8/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater REO Speedwagon

