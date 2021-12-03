.

REO Speedwagon and Styx To Launch Coheadlining Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 12-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour graphic from video still

Arena rock legends REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour next summer that will feature support from Loveboy.

The Live & UnZoomed Tour is set to launch on May 31, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena and will wrap up on August 21st in Wantagh, NY at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

Styx's Tommy Shaw had this to say, "I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!"

REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin shared, "Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn't performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!"

Loverboy's Mike Reno added,, "We can't wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it's gonna be awesome. These are all the groups I grew up with, and I'm there too. Best tour of the summer...guaranteed."

See the dates and watch the announcement video below:

Live & UnZoomed Tour Dates


Tue 5/31 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena REO Speedwagon
Wed 6/1 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Styx
Fri 6/3 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amp. REO Speedwagon
Sat 6/4 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amp. Styx
Tue 6/7 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amp. REO Speedwagon
Wed 6/8 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Styx
Fri 6/10 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center REO Speedwagon
Sat 6/11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Styx
Mon 6/13 Rogers, AR Walmart Amphitheatre REO Speedwagon
Tue 6/14 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre REO Speedwagon
Fri 6/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Styx
Sat 6/18 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp. REO Speedwagon
Sun 6/19 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Styx
Fri 7/8 Denver, CO Ball Arena Styx
Sat 7/9 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre REO Speedwagon
Tue 7/12 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre REO Speedwagon
Wed 7/13 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amp. Styx
Fri 7/15 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Styx
Sat 7/16 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre REO Speedwagon
Tue 7/19 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amp. Styx
Wed 7/20 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion REO Speedwagon
Fri 7/22 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amp. Styx
Sat 7/23 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Styx
Sun 7/24 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion REO Speedwagon
Fri 8/5 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amp. REO Speedwagon
Sat 8/6 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Styx
Mon 8/8 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater Styx
Wed 8/10 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park REO Speedwagon
Fri 8/12 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live REO Speedwagon
Sat 8/13 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Styx
Tue 8/16 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage Styx
Wed 8/17 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center REO Speedwagon
Fri 8/19 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Styx
Sat 8/20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Styx
Sun 8/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater REO Speedwagon

Related Stories


REO Speedwagon and Styx To Launch Coheadlining Tour

REO Speedwagon Appeared On Netflix's Ozark 2020 In Review

REO Speedwagon In The Studio For 'Hi Infidelity' Anniversary

REO Speedwagon In New Episode of Backstage With Crew Nation

REO Speedwagon Find New Success With Ozark

News > REO Speedwagon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more

Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more

Foo Fighters Announce North American Tour- Royal Blood Announce North American Tour- Iron Maiden Team Up With Marvel- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour

Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'

Suzanne Santo - Yard Sale

Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach