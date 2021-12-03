REO Speedwagon and Styx To Launch Coheadlining Tour

Arena rock legends REO Speedwagon and Styx have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour next summer that will feature support from Loveboy.
The Live & UnZoomed Tour is set to launch on May 31, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena and will wrap up on August 21st in Wantagh, NY at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.
Styx's Tommy Shaw had this to say, "I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!"
REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin shared, "Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn't performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!"
Loverboy's Mike Reno added,, "We can't wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it's gonna be awesome. These are all the groups I grew up with, and I'm there too. Best tour of the summer...guaranteed."
See the dates and watch the announcement video below:
