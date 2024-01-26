REO Speedwagon's 'Live at Moondance Jam' Concert To Premiere on AXS TV

Rock icons REO Speedwagon in the classic concert event Live At Moondance Jam will be making its network debut on AXS TV on Sunday, February 4 at 7:30pE. The network sent over these details:

Live At Moondance Jam marks the band's first-ever high-definition concert, as members Kevin Cronin, Dave Amato, Neal Doughty, Bruce Hall, and Bryan Hitt take the stage in 2010 to perform their most enduring hits. Highlights include fan-favorites such as "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On The Run," and "Time For Me To Fly." The set also boasts renditions of "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Golden Country," "Like You Do" and more.

As part of this premiere event, AXS TV is giving fans the chance to see the band live with a "Sweetheart Deal" giveaway. To enter, viewers can visit AXS TV's social media platforms from February 4 through February 18. One winner will take home two VIP tickets to the band's "An Evening of Hi Infidelity...And More" concert at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11. This includes a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort and REO Speedwagon merchandise. The winner will also receive two VIP tickets to the show of their choice during REO Speedwagon's soon-to-be-announced summer tour, as well as merchandise and $1,000 from AXS TV.

"Over the years we have released a number of live concert videos," said Cronin. "But when AXS TV asked us which one we were most proud of, it was a no brainer. Live at Moondance Jam was recorded in front of over 40,000 fans, in the heart of REO Country, and I am proud to say that the band was on fire that night."

"REO Speedwagon is one of the most influential bands of all time, and this iconic performance truly has it all," said Katie Daryl, Vice President of Programming for AXS TV. "From chart-topping classics and fan favorites, Live At Moondance Jam shows the band at their absolute best, and we are excited to share this incredible set with our audience on February 4."

Related Stories

REO Speedwagon's 'Can't Fight This Feeling' Did Not Come Easy

REO Speedwagon and Styx To Launch Coheadlining Tour

Richrath 3:13 Tribute Reo Speedwagen Legend Gary Richrath With New Album

REO Speedwagon Appeared On Netflix's Ozark 2020 In Review

News > REO Speedwagon