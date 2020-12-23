Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic was a top 20 story of May 2020: The Thin Lizzy classic "Bad Reputation" is featured in a new all-star quarantine cover by members of Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm and Machine Head.
Billed as "Collab-A-Jam", the session was put together by former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel. "First in a series," explains the rocker. "After Marta and I had so much fun doing 'No Excuses', I invited my buds Dave McClain (Sacred Reich/Machine Head), Richie Faulkner (Judas Preist), Mike Inez (Alice in Chains, Ozzy, BLS, pretty much every band) and resident Bad-Ass Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) to jam on one of my favorite tunes by one of my favorite bands
"Mixed by Paul Fig, Vid edit by Todd Shuss. More 'Collab-A-Jams' coming and look for a guest-oriented guitar breakdown and play-through show coming as soon as the Shelter in Place rules allow." Watch the cover and hear the original version here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
