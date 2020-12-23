Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic 2020 In Review

Video still

(hennemusic) Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic was a top 20 story of May 2020: The Thin Lizzy classic "Bad Reputation" is featured in a new all-star quarantine cover by members of Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm and Machine Head.

Billed as "Collab-A-Jam", the session was put together by former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel. "First in a series," explains the rocker. "After Marta and I had so much fun doing 'No Excuses', I invited my buds Dave McClain (Sacred Reich/Machine Head), Richie Faulkner (Judas Preist), Mike Inez (Alice in Chains, Ozzy, BLS, pretty much every band) and resident Bad-Ass Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) to jam on one of my favorite tunes by one of my favorite bands

"Mixed by Paul Fig, Vid edit by Todd Shuss. More 'Collab-A-Jams' coming and look for a guest-oriented guitar breakdown and play-through show coming as soon as the Shelter in Place rules allow." Watch the cover and hear the original version here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

