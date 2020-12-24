Sharon Osbourne Returns Home From Covid Isolation Just In Time For Christmas

Social media capture

Sharon Osbourne took to social media to share the good news that she has been able to return home in time for Christmas after being released from Covid-19 isolation.

The wife and manager to Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne was briefly hospitalized for the coronavirus earlier this month and went into isolation to recover from the illness.

She shared the good news on Wednesday (December 23rd) via Instagram that she is now at home. She shared a photo of Ozzy with the family dogs and wrote, "Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me!

"So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support. Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays".

