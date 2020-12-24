Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie 2020 In Review

Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie was a top 20 story of June 2020: Metallica teamed up with Guns N' Roses for a massive coheadlining tour in 1992 and Lars Ulrich revealed that his fondest memory of the trek was the camaraderie between the bands.
Lars and guitarist Kirk Hammett answered fans questions from readers of Kerrang! and Denise from Edinburgh asked him "What's your fondest memory of touring with Guns N' Roses in 1992?"
Ulrich responded, "The camaraderie. Towards the end of the '80s, the more conventional ways of doing things in America were through radio; Metallica and Guns N' Roses found a way to connect to fans outside of [that] and went out together in unity for the fans.
"That was really cool and so unprecedented and I was so proud that we could make that tour happen. All those guys are buddies of mine and we just had a lot of fun. Every night there'd be some crazy thing going on. It was a really fun summer."
