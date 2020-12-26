Queen Stars To Rock New Year's Eve On TV With Yoshiki

Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor will be rocking in the New Year by joining X Japan's Yoshiki, along with Sarah Brightman, for a special remote performance on Japanese TV.
They will be teaming up to perform Yoshiki's "Endless Rain" during the annual "Kohaku Uta Gassen", special broadcast, which is the biggest TV special in Japan.
Yoshiki had this to say, "I am very honored and grateful to be performing 'Endless Rain' at 'Kohaku' again this year. I wish I could go to Japan but with the global pandemic, I have remained in Los Angeles since February.
T"herefore, I will perform remotely this year. I feel honored and grateful to be performing with Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Sarah Brightman and all those Japanese superstars.
"I hope that through the music, we can give everyone courage. I look forward to the performance."
