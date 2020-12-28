Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening 2020 In Review

Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening was a top 20 story of July 2020: Queen's Brian May says that a much rumored collaboration with fellow guitar legend, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, has a "chance" of seeing the light of day.
May made the comments during an interview with Guitar World. The topic of the publication's heavy metal guitar poll and May correctly guessed that his friend Iommi topped the list.
Brian was then asked if there was a chance that the rumored collaboration with Iommi could happen and he responded, "I think there is a chance.
"We do more talking than anything else, but we do a lot of talking. He is really my dearest friend in the business and has been for so many years. I could write books about Tony because he's just the most [pauses]... I don't even know how to put it into words. You know, he's a luminous human being is Tony, with a wonderful, kind nature and an incredibly baffling sense of humor.
"And, of course, he is the father of heavy metal. He did that. He made that happen. And it's from his fingers and his mind. That young ex-welder, he made that happen. So, you know, he forever wears that medal, I think. He founded this stuff, heavy metal, in my opinion. I mean, I think probably most people would agree, judging by your poll!"
