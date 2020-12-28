Sammy Hagar Shares Vintage Performance With Eddie Van Halen

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is sharing video of a vintage piano performance with his former Van Halen bandmate Eddie Van Halen almost three months after his passing following a lengthy battle with cancer.
The guitarist joined Hagar for the band's 1986 hit, "Love Walks In", during his appearance at the 1993 edition of Neil Young's annual Bridge School Benefit concert.
"You rarely hear people talking about Eddie Van Halen's brilliant piano playing," says Hagar. "This is one of my favorite ballads we wrote for 5150. In 1993, Neil Young invited me back to do another Bridge benefit and I brought Eddie. It was so special and unusual. We had never done anything like this. Please enjoy this treasure."
The third single from "5150" was a US Top 25 hit for Van Halen, while the project delivered the group their first US No. 1 album. The 1993 performance also saw Eddie team up with Hagar on piano for 1991's "Right Now" and an acoustic guitar version of 1986's "Best Of Both Worlds." here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
