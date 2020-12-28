Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit 2020 In Review

Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit was a top 20 story of July 2020: Former Journey frontman Steve Perry took to social media on Friday to advise fans that he has not given his permission for the use of the one of the band's biggest hits by any politician.
Perry tweeted on July 3rd, "As one of the songwriters of Don't Stop Believin', I have not given permission to any political candidate to use this song!"
Early this morning (July 4th), Journey's lead guitarist and cofounder Neal Schon posted a response to Perry's tweet, saying that in the past Steve's attorney Lee Phillips avoided stopping the political use of the song.
Schon tweeted, "Huh .., funny when I tried to stop it before a couple of years ago management told me you and Lee Phillips didn't want to mess with it... @NealSchonMusic so what makes it different now ?"
"Don't Stop Believin'", from the band's 1981 album "Escape", was the most downloaded song from the 20th century.
