.

Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Son 2020 In Review

Michael Angulia | 12-31-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Son 2020 In Review
Social media video still

Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Son was a top 20 story of Aug. 2020: Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has shared a video of him performing his father's famed guitar solo track "Eruption," on bass guitar.

Wolfgang Van Halen continues to show his humor and shrug off criticisms from people on social media and he recently took to Twitter to demonstrate his chops with the video of him playing the guitar solo on bass.

He wrote, "So here it is, I guess. My entire album. 35 seconds of Eruption on bass. Stay tuned for album number 2 where I play 35 seconds of Spanish Fly on bass and nothing else." He added, "FUN FACT: I was not wearing pants when I recorded this".

One fan asked, "Someone teach you that?" and he responded, "Yes I am unable to learn anything on my own. I always keep my dad right next to me in case I need to learn something. He keeps wanting to go home but I won't let him." Check out his performance here.


Related Stories


Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Son 2020 In Review

Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen 2020 In Review

Sammy Hagar Shares Vintage Performance With Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash

Wolfgang Van Halen Already Has Half Of A Second Album Ready

Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic 2020 In Review

Van Halen Jumped Too Far Feared Templeman 2020 In Review

Eddie Van Halen Receives National Guitar Museum's Lifetime Achievement Award

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai 2020 In Review

Roth Reflects On Van Halen Recordings With Gene Simmons 2020 In Review

More Van Halen News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival- Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'- Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020- Guns N' Roses- more

Reviews

RockPile: Aussie Edition

Firefall - Comet

Santa's Jukebox: Santa's Mixtape Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Calexico- Rick Wakeman- More

MorleyView Desmond Child

advertisement
Latest News

Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival

Foo Fighters Preview New Song 'No Son Of Mine'

Metallica Surpassed A Billion Spotify Streams In 2020

Guns N' Roses Share Exit 111 Festival Footage

Singled Out: Jive Mother Mary's Hope It Ain't That Bad

Deep Purple Didn't Intend To Release 'Smoke On Water' 2020 In Review

Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68 2020 In Review

Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors 2020 In Review