Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival

Journey will reportedly headline next year's edition of the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, according to the band's guitarist Neal Schon.
The iconic musician revealed the news of the headline slot during an interview on the Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk show on SiriusXM on Wednesday (December 30th).
Neal was asked about the band's return to the stage after being forced off the road this year by the pandemic. He said, "I'm dying to get on stage again. We have our first date booked for Lollapalooza, and we're headlining in Chicago.
"And that's supposedly in April. Hopefully that'll not get pushed back, because vaccine is finally here. And hopefully they start dispersing it very quickly so everybody can get back on their feet and can get out and hear music, 'cause that's what heals the world, I think."
Trunk asked Neal about the classic rock band headlining the traditional alt-rock to hip hop festival and he said, : "I have not seen the bill. Alls I know is we're headlining it. I can guarantee you that with the new blood in the band, when we get together for two weeks of rehearsal before that show, we will be the new alternative.
"We're gonna add a lot to the show. We're gonna bring some new dynamics and open things up a bit and show people what the musicianship is really like in this band."
