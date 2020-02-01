ZZ Top Preparing To Make New Album

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has revealed the band's plans to enter the recording studio this year for their first studio release since 2012's "La Futura."

The Texas trio have been jamming through some ideas in their hometown of Houston for the project, which will mark their sixteenth album. "It's called Foam Box recordings [and] where we get to gather and try out a few new things," Gibbons tells the UK's Express.

"In fact, I was just on the phone just yesterday with the noted producer Mr Rick Rubin. Rick's got a few ideas that he threw into the mix. He's raring to get us back in the room. He likes to work on the West Coast, so it's between Texas and California where we dream this stuff up."

"So it'll be coming up, probably in the next few months I hope," added the guitarist. "It's a bit premature for a proper announcement, but it'll be forthcoming, yeah." here.

