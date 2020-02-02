Former Megadeth and Lamb Of God Stars Form New Project

Former Megadeth and Pride & Glory star James LoMenzo revealed during a recent interview that he has teamed up in a new project with ex-Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler.

LoMenzo spoke with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show during this year's NAMM show and shared some details about the project. He said, "I'm making some music with Chris right now and a couple of other really talented fellows, and we're actually putting together music as we speak.

And it's more metal-oriented, which I didn't dip my fingers in that for a couple of years. So that's exciting. I think it's a perfect blend of modern music and classic metal music, which I think is just based on the elements that are put into it.

"So I'm really excited about it. I think it's really exciting music. I think it's accessible music. A lot of older metal fans and younger metal fans will be able to grab on to both parts of it, and so we're gonna see if we wanna take it any further right now. We're still just making music and seeing how it sounds."





Related Stories

Lamb of God Finish Long Awaited New Album

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Releasing First Song From New EP

Chris Adler Addressed Lamb Of God Departure 2019 In Review

Lamb Of God Officially Replace Chris Adler 2019 In Review

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Going Acoustic For Solo Tour

Chris Adler Addresses Lamb Of God Departure

Lamb Of God and Kreator Announce State Of Unrest Tour

More Lamb Of God News



