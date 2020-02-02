.

Former Megadeth and Lamb Of God Stars Form New Project

William Lee | 02-02-2020

Lamb Of God

Former Megadeth and Pride & Glory star James LoMenzo revealed during a recent interview that he has teamed up in a new project with ex-Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler.

LoMenzo spoke with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show during this year's NAMM show and shared some details about the project. He said, "I'm making some music with Chris right now and a couple of other really talented fellows, and we're actually putting together music as we speak.

And it's more metal-oriented, which I didn't dip my fingers in that for a couple of years. So that's exciting. I think it's a perfect blend of modern music and classic metal music, which I think is just based on the elements that are put into it.

"So I'm really excited about it. I think it's really exciting music. I think it's accessible music. A lot of older metal fans and younger metal fans will be able to grab on to both parts of it, and so we're gonna see if we wanna take it any further right now. We're still just making music and seeing how it sounds."


