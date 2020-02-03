The Ghost Inside Finish First New Album In Six Years

The Ghost Inside have completed the recording of their long awaited new studio album, the follow-up to their 2014 effort "Dear Youth", according to drummer Andrew Tkaczyk.

The band was involved in a fatal tour vehicle crash in late 2015 with several members of the band hospitalized from injuries and Tkaczyk losing his leg and going into a coma.

Last summer the band made their triumphant live return with sold out show at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and it now appears that new music is on the way.

Tkaczyk appeared on The Downbeat podcast and revealed "Back in January of last year I turned one of my bedrooms into a little studio, and the guys came out and we just started writing it. So when we got hold of Will to tell him we were interested in him producing the record, we also had Jeremy from A Day To Remember on board, which we've had on the last two records.

"How it worked was, we first initially met up in Orlando at Jeremy's studio and Andrew Wade's studio to do these pre-pro demos. And that was in May of last year. So he came there, and we all flew to Florida, and we spent two or three weeks in Orlando.

"And then we took a little break because we had our comeback show to do in July, so we took a little break to prepare for that, and then went back to good old Belleville, New Jersey to finish and track the record. I don't think we've quite settled on a name yet - but the record is done, and literally as of last night we are listening to the mix, and all this stuff. So it's super-exciting."





