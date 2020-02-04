.

Old Dominion Stream New Single 'Some People Do'

William Lee | 02-04-2020

Old Dominion

Old Dominion have released an online stream of their latest single, "Some People Do." The track comes from the band's new self-titled studio album.

The track follow's the band's chart topping, platinum single "One Man Band". Frontman?Matthew Ramsey shared the following comments about the new single, "It's a breaking-point kind of song.

"I think inherently we're all good people and want to be good people, but no matter who you are, sometimes you hurt the ones you love. It's about that desire to be the best person you can be for those people." Listen to the track here


Old Dominion Stream New Single 'Some People Do'

