Lamb Of God Release 'Checkmate' Video

As expected, Lamb Of God have released a music video for their brand new track "Checkmate", which is the first new music the group has released in five years.

The song comes from the band's forthcoming self-titled album that is scheduled to hit stores on May 8th and is their first studio effort to feature their new drummer Art Cruz.

Guitarist Mark Morton had this to say about the new track, "'Checkmate' brings together all the components of the Lamb Of God sound that we've been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band . Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb Of God 2020. We've never been more excited."

Frontman Randy Blythe said of self-titling the new album, "Putting only our name on it is a statement. This is LAMB OF GOD. Here and now." Watch the video here





