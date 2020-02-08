Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Music Festival

Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant's new group Saving Grace (that also features vocalist Suzi Dian) will be a headliner for this year's Black Deer Festival.

The event is scheduled to take place June 19th through 21st at Eridge Park near Tunbridge Wells in Kent, UK and will feature Saving Grace as a headliner alongside Wilco, The Waterboys and The Dead South.

Other artists who will be performing include Shooter Jennings, Imelda May and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Imelda May, The Felice Brothers and more.

Plant had this to say about the appearance, "This looks like a great bill. I've worked alongside most of these people in recent times, over here or over there. There's power and beauty. Looking forward to it!"





