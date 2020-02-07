Singled Out: Lynne Hanson's Just Words

Americana star Lynne Hanson released her new album "Just Words" this week and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title song. Here is the story:

I'm sure everyone reading this can relate to having been on the receiving end of hurtful words at different points in their lives. Words can be very powerful, and I think we don't always realize just how impactful they can be, either as a means to bring about positive change or as a way to bring other people down. Whether it's nasty comments on social media, or the barrage of images and messaging we are exposed to on a daily basis through the internet and other forms of media, it feels like the modern world at times has become one large, unsupervised schoolyard filled with bullies. In fact, sometimes I think it might be easier to recover from a bloody nose than the kind of lasting marks that unkind words can leave. As an artist, I didn't want to come across as preachy, but I did want to call attention to the issue in a way that might connect with people. I think the intensity of how we chose to produce the song, and the fact that it's the title track of the album, speaks to the intensity of my personal feelings on the topic.

