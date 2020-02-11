Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour

Tour poster courtesy Biz3 Tour poster courtesy Biz3

Rage Against The Machine have extended their reunion beyond the previously announced festival appearance. The band will be embarking on a world tour next month.

The North American portion of the trek will feature support from Run The Jewels and is set to launch on March 26th in El Paso, TX at the Don Haskins Center.

The band will then head across the pond for some European festal appearances including the Leeds and Reading Festivals, Lollapalooza Berlin and more. See all of the dates below:

Mar. 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Mar. 28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

Mar. 30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

Apr. 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Apr. 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella

Apr. 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Apr. 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Apr. 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

May 01 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 03 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

May 05 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

May 07 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

May 09 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

May 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

May 23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

Jun. 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly

Jul. 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jul. 13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul. 18 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'Été de Québec

Jul. 21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

Jul. 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Jul. 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Jul. 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Jul. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 02 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Aug. 04 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Aug. 07 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

Aug. 30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Sep. 01 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival

Sep. 04 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival

Sep. 06 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

Sep. 08 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

Sep. 10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena





