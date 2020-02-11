Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour
Rage Against The Machine have extended their reunion beyond the previously announced festival appearance. The band will be embarking on a world tour next month.
The North American portion of the trek will feature support from Run The Jewels and is set to launch on March 26th in El Paso, TX at the Don Haskins Center.
The band will then head across the pond for some European festal appearances including the Leeds and Reading Festivals, Lollapalooza Berlin and more. See all of the dates below:
Mar. 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Mar. 28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
Mar. 30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
Apr. 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella
Apr. 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
Apr. 21 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Apr. 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Apr. 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
May 01 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
May 03 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
May 05 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
May 07 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
May 09 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
May 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
May 23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling
Jun. 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly
Jul. 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Jul. 13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Jul. 17 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest
Jul. 18 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'Été de Québec
Jul. 21 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
Jul. 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Jul. 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Jul. 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Jul. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 02 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Aug. 04 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
Aug. 07 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Aug. 28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
Aug. 30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
Sep. 01 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine Festival
Sep. 04 - Stradbally Laois, Ireland - Electric Picnic Festival
Sep. 06 - Berlin, Germany - Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
Sep. 08 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
Sep. 10 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
