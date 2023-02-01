.

Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, RATM Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Keavin Wiggins | Published 02-01-2023

Iron Maiden Rock Hall nomination promo

Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, and Rage Against The Machine are among the 14 artists nominated for the 2023 class of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, with the organization opening fan voting.

They are joined by A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Joy Division + New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The Spinners, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon, and rapper Missy Elliott.

The organization said of the opening of the fan vote, "Your vote, your voice. It's time for you to support your favorite Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Nominees and help them reach the top 5 of the official Fans' Ballot.

"You can select up to 5 Nominees daily and submit your vote. Share your ballot, spread the word and rock the vote now until April 28th!" Fans can vote here.


