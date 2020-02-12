.

Iron Maiden Frontman Jokes Off Retirement Question

William Lee | 02-12-2020

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson joked off a fan question about the band retiring during a Q&A session at a recent What Does This Button Do? spoken word event.

During the February 8th event in Bucharest, Romania, Bruce was asked by an attendee what will happen to the group after the current members retire, according to BraveWords.

Dickinson replied, "I like that. There's always hope. 'After the current members retire...' there'll be a whole load of Iron members. We won't even have to have f***ing holograms. You know what I mean?

"You can actually have real Iron Maiden members that kind of look like us but are not us. That's good. I like that. It's not a bad idea. Then we can just sit back and collect royalties and do no work. Good idea! It'll never happen, because we're never going to f***ing retire."


