.

Queen And Adam Lambert Rock Led Zeppelin Classic

Bruce Henne | 02-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

QueenPhoto by Jake Warkel (for antiMusic)

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert performed a rare version of the Led Zeppelin classic, "Whole Lotta Love", during a February 10 concert in Dunedin, NZ.

The show at the Forsyth Barr Stadium delivered, as Rolling Stone notes, the only non-Queen song the band has performed during the current Rhapsody tour; they previously played it just once - at a 2015 event at the O2 Arena in Prague.

The iconic track did play a key role in the history of Queen's partnership with Lambert: it was the song he was singing during a 2009 episode of American Idol when keyboardist Spike Edney first came across him while watching TV with his wife.

"I went in to refill my martini and I just caught the last minute of him singing 'Whole Lotta Love,'" Edney told Rolling Stone last year. "When he got to the very end I thought, 'Here we go. Here's where it counts.' He sang the final cadence and just flew through it. It was effortless. I thought, 'Wow. That takes some singing chops to be able to sing it with that kind of confidence.' Then I Googled him and the first thing I saw was him singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" a cappella at his audition. I sent off an e-mail [to Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor] saying, 'I found a live one.'"

Currently playing dates down under, the Dunedin show was the third and final performance in New Zealand, with Queen and Lambert set to open an Australian tour in Brisbane on February 13; they'll headline Fire Fight Australia, a benefit concert in Sydney, AU, on February 16. Watch video of the Led Zeppelin cover here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen And Adam Lambert Rock Led Zeppelin Classic

Queensryche Release 'Portrait' Lyric Video

Queen and Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Tour

Queen Make History With Royal Mint Honor

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup

Queen Announce Fan Voted Hits Compilation

Queensryche Release Lyric Video Ahead Of The Verdict Tour

Queen's Brian May Had A Not So Merry Christmas

Queen's Roger Taylor Receiving Royal Honor From Queen Elizabeth

More Queen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer- Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour- Deftones Announce North American Tour- New Found Glory Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

Road Trip: Americana at Sea - The Cayamo Cruise Begins

Passport: Rachid Taha- Lucibela- Porangui

advertisement


Latest News
Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer

Lindsey Buckingham Announces 1st Post Heart Surgery Tour

Deftones Announce North American Tour

New Found Glory And Simple Plan Announce Summer Tour

The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour

Green Day's Album Launch Show Streaming Online

Brian Fallon Releases '21 Days' Video

Queen And Adam Lambert Rock Led Zeppelin Classic



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.