Staind Map Out 2020 Live Dates

Photo by Glen Rose photography courtesy Kymm Britton PR Photo by Glen Rose photography courtesy Kymm Britton PR

Staind returned last year after a five-year hiatus and will continue the momentum through 2020 with the band confirming several festival appearances along with their North American tour with Disturbed.

The band will be kicking things off with music festival appearances this spring including Epicenter Festival, Rockville, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Rocklahoma.

The tour with Disturbed and special guest Bad Wolves is scheduled to begin on July 15th in Maryland Heights, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and will conclude on September 12th in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre.

Guitarist Mike Mushok had this to say, "We're psyched to be joining our friends Disturbed as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. Can't wait to get back with the guys and play some shows!"

Frontman Aaron Lewis added, "Everyone has tried to put me in a box. He's this. He's that. Yes, I'm a country singer. Yes, I'm a rock singer. I think the conclusion is I'm a singer/songwriter." See the dates below:



May 2 Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival 2020

May 9 Daytona Beach, FL @ Rockville

May 16 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 24 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

With Disturbed And Special Guest Bad Wolves:

July 15 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

July 17 Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival

July 21 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 23 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 24 West Palm Beach, FL @ THINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 26 Bristol, VA @ Jiffy Lube e

July 29 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug 1 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 2 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug 4 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 6 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 8 Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 10 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 11 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 13 Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug 15 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug 16 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 20 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 23 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug 26 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug 27 The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 29 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 30 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept 1 Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 2 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept 4 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept 5 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept 9 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept 11 Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept 12 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre





Related Stories

Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour

Slipknot, Staind, FFDP Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Staind Extending Reunion Into 2020

Staind Share Footage From First Show In Five Years

Staind Guitarist Hopes Reunion Shows Lead To More

Staind Add Another Reunion Show

Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows

More Staind News



