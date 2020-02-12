Staind Map Out 2020 Live Dates
Staind returned last year after a five-year hiatus and will continue the momentum through 2020 with the band confirming several festival appearances along with their North American tour with Disturbed.
The band will be kicking things off with music festival appearances this spring including Epicenter Festival, Rockville, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Rocklahoma.
The tour with Disturbed and special guest Bad Wolves is scheduled to begin on July 15th in Maryland Heights, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and will conclude on September 12th in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre.
Guitarist Mike Mushok had this to say, "We're psyched to be joining our friends Disturbed as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. Can't wait to get back with the guys and play some shows!"
Frontman Aaron Lewis added, "Everyone has tried to put me in a box. He's this. He's that. Yes, I'm a country singer. Yes, I'm a rock singer. I think the conclusion is I'm a singer/songwriter." See the dates below:
May 2 Concord, NC @ Epicenter Festival 2020
May 9 Daytona Beach, FL @ Rockville
May 16 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
May 24 Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
With Disturbed And Special Guest Bad Wolves:
July 15 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest
July 17 Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival
July 21 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 23 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 24 West Palm Beach, FL @ THINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 26 Bristol, VA @ Jiffy Lube e
July 29 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug 1 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 2 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug 4 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug 6 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 8 Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 10 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 11 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug 13 Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug 15 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug 16 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 20 Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug 23 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug 26 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug 27 The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 29 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 30 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept 1 Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 2 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept 4 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept 5 Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept 9 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept 11 Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept 12 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
