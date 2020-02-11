The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour

The new Glenn Hughes led lineup of The Dead Daisies have announced that they will be launching a tour this summer across Europe, including headline shows, music festivals and support shows.

The band will be releasing their new album this spring and Hughes had this to say about the tour and record, "I love performing live, the moment is NOW.

"I'm really looking forward to going out on tour with the Daisies and playing as many stages across the planet as possible. Writing and recording the new album was euphoric and I can't wait for you all to hear this Epic. Peace and Love see you soon GH".

They will be kicking things off on May 29th in Essen, Germany at Turock and wrapping up on July 21st in Bucharest, Romania at the Arenele Romaine.

The trek includes several shows supporting Judas Priest including three Russian dates in early June, as well as the final five dates of the tour. They will also be sharing the stage with Foreigner in Stuttgart and Vienna. See the dates below:

MAY

29 - Turock, Essen Germany

JUNE

01 - Song Festival Ground, Tallinn Estonia (with Judas Priest)

03 - Yubileyny Hall, St Petersburg Russia (with Judas Priest)

05 - Megasport Arena, Moscow Russia (with Judas Priest)

09 - Lucerna Music Bar, Prague Czech Republic

10 - Hirsch, Nuremberg Germany

12 - Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf Austria

13 - Freilichtbuhne Killesberg, Stuttgart Germany (with Foreigner)

16 - Spodek, Katowice Poland (with Foreigner)

18 - Rock The Ring Festival, Hinwil Switzerland

20 - Hellfest Festival, Clisson France

21 - Graspop Festival, Dessel Belgium

23 - Stadtpark, Hamburg Vienna (with Foreigner)

24 - Arena, Oberhausen Germany (with Judas Priest)

27 - Rock The Night Festival, Madrid Spain

30 - Melkweg, Amsterdam Netherlands

JULY

01 - Schlachthof, Wiesbaden Germany

03 - Capitol, Hannover Germany

04 - MMC, Bratislava Slovakia

07 - Conrad Sohm, Dornbirn Austria

08 - Live Club, Milan Italy

10 - Backstage Werk, Munich Germany

11 - Columbia Theater, Berlin Germany

13 - Budapest Arena, Budapest Hungary (with Judas Priest)

14 - Arena Stozice, Ljubljana Slovenia (with Judas Priest)

17 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall, Athens Greece (with Judas Priest)

19 - Midalidare Estates, Sofia Bulgaria (with Judas Priest)

21 - Arenele Romaine, Bucharest Romania (with Judas Priest)





