Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert

William Lee | 02-14-2020

MetallicaPhoto courtesy Nasty Little Man

Metallica have announced that they have been forced to postpone their second All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert until September 12th which will remain at the Masonic in San Francisco.

The show was originally planned for March 28th, as the group's first live performance of the year. The band had the following to say in the announcement, "A few of you may recall that in September as we were riding high on all the positive vibes that came out of the two S&M² shows, we were excited to announce that we had set aside March 28th to celebrate AWMH with all of you again.

"However, we may have been a little too ambitious with that date in terms of getting our sh*t together and giving you an experience that matches or surpasses the first event held in November of 2018.

"We apologize for inconvenience that this change may cause and thank you for all the support and love that you've given All Within My Hands.

"We've had some incredible accomplishments in the last two years, including the launch of the innovative Metallica Scholars program (more on year two here) and are excited to share all the details-and a kick-ass show-with you later this year.


Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert

Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert

