Tom Morello Addresses Rage Against The Machine Ticket Prices

William Lee | 02-15-2020

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello took to social media to address complaints about high tickets prices on the band's upcoming reunion tour.

Some fans have been outraged after seeing tickets listed for sale ranging from hundreds to over $1,000, and Morello shared on Twitter that those high ticket prices come from scalpers, not the actual face value.

He tweeted, "The MOST expensive ticket for ANY RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE/RUN THE JEWELS headline show is $125 US (plus service fees) with the exception of CHARITY tickets where 100% of the additional proceeds go to charity. ANY other ticket at ANY other price is from SCALPERS."


