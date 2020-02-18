Queen Reprise Live Aid Set At Benefit Concert

(hennemusic) Queen And Adam Lambert reprised the UK band's iconic Live Aid set during a headlining performance at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert in Sydney, AU, on February 16th and video of the performance has been shared online.

For the first time since that historic event in 1985, Queen delivered its original 22 minute Live Aid setlist - as recreated in the 2018 biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" - at ANZ Stadium to help raise funds for national bushfire relief and recovery efforts in the region.

The six-song set featured "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Radio Ga Ga", "Hammer To Fall", "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."

Queen's original Live Aid appearance was beamed by satellite to 160 countries and watched by an audience of 1.5 billion worldwide, including 72,000 in person at London's Wembley Stadium.

"We're very happy to be able to do our bit to help Australia to fight back against the terrible fires," says guitarist Brian May. "This is Australia's pain but it's Humanity's problem. My heart has broken seeing the plight of the animals. I hope the concert will help them too. We all need this tragedy to never happen again."

"This would seem to be not only Australia's problem, but a climate change problem that affects the whole world," adds drummer Roger Taylor. "We are here right now and anything we can do to help in finding Australia a way to recover is the least we can do as musicians. We are all in trouble."

"It's terrifying to see what is happening to our world, and we need to take responsibility now," comments Lambert. "To be able to be part of 'Firefight' which is doing just that, is a real honor."

All concert ticket profits will go towards key organizations providing vital rescue, relief and recovery and rehabilitation projects; fans can assist by donating anytime at firefightaustralia.com. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





