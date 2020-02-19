Ann Wilson Of Heart Announces Spring Tour

(hennemusic) Ann Wilson of Heart has announced dates for a spring US tour. Wilson previously toured solo in 2017 ahead of the release of "Immortal", which debuted and peaked at No. 48 on the US Billboard 200.

Set to open in Englewood, NJ on April 30, the three-week opening leg of the series will see Wilson perform songs from her expansive catalogue, commemorating Heart-era classics along with the work of her solo records, including 2007's "Hope & Glory", 2015's "The Ann Wilson Thing" and her 2018 covers set, "Immortal."

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 AM local time. Last summer, the rocker reunited with sister Nancy Wilson for a Heart summer run following a three-year hiatus. See the dates here.

