Eddie Van Halen Doing 'Okay' Says Former Singer

Extreme frontman Gary Cherone replied that Eddie Van Halen is "okay" when he was asked about rumors that the legendary guitarist is battling with health issues.

The former Van Halen frontman appeared on SiriusXM's trunk nation and had this to say about Eddie when asked about the rumors, "he's okay. That's a tight circle, so it's all about loyalty. You're not gonna get a lot out of me right now."

Cherone also said that there is unreleased material from his tenure with the band and that is sounds closer to the band's classic sound than what was heard on the "Van Halen III" album.

He said, "The stuff that we were coming out with, we were actually comfortable writing. It was in the strike zone of VH or the classic VH stuff. It was good."





