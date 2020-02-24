A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Event Announced

A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Celebration is set to take place in the legendary Rush drummer lyricist's hometown of St Catherines, Ontario on May 16th.

Initial details for the event have been shared. It was organized by the Peart's family and the Overtime Angels, who will benefit from the proceeds along with the St Catherines Hospital and Walker Cancer Center, the Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Ontario and The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ontario.

Neil's parents Glen and Betty Peart had this to say, "We are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organizations that are close to our hearts."

The event description provided on the Ticketmaster pre-sale page states, "This fan celebration will be held to create a moment in time and space for anyone within the Rush family to pay their respects, express their gratitude, grief, love, praise, prayers, sorrow, and honor the life of our beloved musical hero, in a place of commonality and community."

Peart died on January 20th after a battle with brain cancer. A lineup of participants for A Night For Neil has not yet been revealed, but the event has a Twitter page here.





