.

A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Event Announced

William Lee | 02-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

RushEvent poster

A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Celebration is set to take place in the legendary Rush drummer lyricist's hometown of St Catherines, Ontario on May 16th.

Initial details for the event have been shared. It was organized by the Peart's family and the Overtime Angels, who will benefit from the proceeds along with the St Catherines Hospital and Walker Cancer Center, the Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Ontario and The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ontario.

Neil's parents Glen and Betty Peart had this to say, "We are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organizations that are close to our hearts."

The event description provided on the Ticketmaster pre-sale page states, "This fan celebration will be held to create a moment in time and space for anyone within the Rush family to pay their respects, express their gratitude, grief, love, praise, prayers, sorrow, and honor the life of our beloved musical hero, in a place of commonality and community."

Peart died on January 20th after a battle with brain cancer. A lineup of participants for A Night For Neil has not yet been revealed, but the event has a Twitter page here.


Related Stories


A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Event Announced

Rush's Neal Peart Remembered By Mike Portnoy

Primus To Tribute Rush On Upcoming Tour

Iron Maiden Stars Remember Rush Icon Neil Peart

Redlight King Share Their Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'

Rush Thank Fans For Outpouring Of Love Over Neil Peart's Death

Rush Music Surges Following Death Of Drummer Neil Peart

Music World Pays Tribute To Rush Legend Neil Peart

Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67

Rush Tour Rumor Addressed By Mike Portnoy

More Rush News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery- Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour- Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary Tour- Neil Peart Memorial- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash And More

Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Cancel Festival Appearances Due To James' Recovery

Tool Add New Leg To North American Tour

Judas Priest Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

A Night For Neil Peart Memorial Event Announced

Dave Mustaine Explains Why He Resisted Metallica Demo Release

Dimebag's Girlfriend Rita Haney Speaks About Cancer Fight

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Announce North American Tour

Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Announces North American EOB Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.